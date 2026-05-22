Davis Martin And White Sox Take On Giants On May 22

Martin is 6-1 with a 1.61 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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