Davis Martin And White Sox Play Cubs On May 16

Martin is 5-1 with a 1.62 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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