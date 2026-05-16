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Davis Martin
Chicago White Sox

Davis Martin

Chicago White Sox • #65 SP

Davis Martin And White Sox Play Cubs On May 16

Davis Martin will get the start for the Chicago White Sox against the Chicago Cubs at Rate Field, on Saturday, May 16 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Martin has +132 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Martin is 5-1 with a 1.62 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Davis Martin

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