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Davis Martin
Chicago White Sox

Davis Martin

Chicago White Sox • #65 SP

Davis Martin And White Sox Play Blue Jays On July 18

Davis Martin will get the start for his Chicago White Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Saturday, July 18 at 3:07 p.m. ET. Martin has -132 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Martin is 9-4 with a 3.41 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 100 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday, July 8 when he threw four innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Davis Martin

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