Davis Martin And White Sox Play Blue Jays On July 18

Martin is 9-4 with a 3.41 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 100 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday, July 8 when he threw four innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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