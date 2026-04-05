Davis Martin And White Sox Square Off Against Blue Jays On April 5

Martin is 1-0 with a 5.40 ERA and six strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.