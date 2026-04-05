Davis Martin And White Sox Square Off Against Blue Jays On April 5
Davis Martin will get the start for the Chicago White Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rate Field, on Sunday, April 5 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Martin has -112 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Martin is 1-0 with a 5.40 ERA and six strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.
The Blue Jays are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.