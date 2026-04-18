Davis Martin And White Sox Play Athletics On April 18

Martin is 3-1 with a 2.16 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed seven innings against the Athletics, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.