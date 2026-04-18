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Davis Martin
Chicago White Sox

Davis Martin

Chicago White Sox • #65 SP

Davis Martin And White Sox Play Athletics On April 18

Davis Martin will get the start for the Chicago White Sox against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Saturday, April 18 at 4:05 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Martin is 3-1 with a 2.16 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed seven innings against the Athletics, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Davis Martin

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