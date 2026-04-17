Davis Martin And White Sox Face Athletics On April 17

Martin is 2-1 with a 2.50 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw seven innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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