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Davis Martin
Chicago White Sox

Davis Martin

Chicago White Sox • #65 SP

Davis Martin And White Sox Face Athletics On April 17

Davis Martin will get the start for the Chicago White Sox against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Friday, April 17 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Martin has +112 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Martin is 2-1 with a 2.50 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw seven innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Davis Martin

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