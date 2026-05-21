David Peterson And Mets Face Nationals On May 21

Peterson is 2-4 with a 5.40 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed four innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.6 runs per game this season, collecting 3.4 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.