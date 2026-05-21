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David Peterson
New York Mets

David Peterson

New York Mets • #23 SP

David Peterson And Mets Face Nationals On May 21

David Peterson will get the start for the New York Mets against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Thursday, May 21 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Peterson has -114 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Peterson is 2-4 with a 5.40 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed four innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.6 runs per game this season, collecting 3.4 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
David Peterson

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