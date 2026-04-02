David Peterson And Mets Square Off Against Giants On April 2
David Peterson will get the start for the New York Mets against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Thursday, April 2 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Peterson has -136 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Peterson is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA and three strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings pitched.
The Giants are averaging 2.3 runs per game this season, with 2 extra base hits and 0.5 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.