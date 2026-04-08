David Peterson And Mets Play Diamondbacks On April 8

Peterson is 0-1 with a 4.66 ERA and eight strikeouts in 9 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Friday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 3.5 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.