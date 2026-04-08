David Peterson And Mets Play Diamondbacks On April 8
David Peterson will get the start for the New York Mets against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field, on Wednesday, April 8 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Peterson has +126 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Peterson is 0-1 with a 4.66 ERA and eight strikeouts in 9 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Friday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
The Diamondbacks are averaging 3.5 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.