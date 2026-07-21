David Peterson And Cubs Face Tigers On July 21

Peterson is 4-7 with a 6.45 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Thursday, July 9 when he tossed five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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