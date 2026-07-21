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David Peterson
Chicago Cubs

David Peterson

Chicago Cubs • #19 SP

David Peterson And Cubs Face Tigers On July 21

David Peterson will get the start for his Chicago Cubs against the Detroit Tigers at Wrigley Field, on Tuesday, July 21 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Peterson has +124 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Peterson is 4-7 with a 6.45 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Thursday, July 9 when he tossed five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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