David Peterson And Cubs Play Orioles On July 9

Peterson is 4-7 with a 6.75 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Friday when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering 10 earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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