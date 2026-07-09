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David Peterson
Chicago Cubs

David Peterson

Chicago Cubs • #19 SP

David Peterson And Cubs Play Orioles On July 9

David Peterson will get the start for his Chicago Cubs against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Thursday, July 9 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Peterson has +128 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Peterson is 4-7 with a 6.75 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Friday when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering 10 earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
David Peterson

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