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David Peterson
Chicago Cubs

David Peterson

Chicago Cubs • #19 SP

David Peterson And Cubs Face Nationals On Aug. 12

David Peterson will get the start for the Chicago Cubs against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Peterson has +114 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Peterson is 6-7 with a 5.35 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Thursday when he threw five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, collecting 3.4 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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