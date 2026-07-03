David Peterson And Cubs Face Cardinals On July 3

Peterson is 4-6 with a 5.86 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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