David Peterson And Cubs Face Cardinals On July 3
David Peterson will get the start for his Chicago Cubs against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, on Friday, July 3 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Peterson has +142 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday morning.
What It Means
Peterson is 4-6 with a 5.86 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
The Cardinals are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.