David Peterson And Cubs Face Cardinals On July 27

Peterson is 5-7 with a 5.97 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while allowing three hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.