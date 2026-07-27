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David Peterson
Chicago Cubs

David Peterson

Chicago Cubs • #19 SP

David Peterson And Cubs Face Cardinals On July 27

David Peterson will get the start for the Chicago Cubs against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Monday, July 27 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Peterson has +116 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Peterson is 5-7 with a 5.97 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while allowing three hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
David Peterson

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