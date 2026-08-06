David Peterson And Cubs Take On Blue Jays On Aug. 6

Peterson is 6-7 with a 5.52 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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