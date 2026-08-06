David Peterson And Cubs Take On Blue Jays On Aug. 6
David Peterson will get the start for his Chicago Cubs against the Toronto Blue Jays at Wrigley Field, on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Peterson has -113 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Peterson is 6-7 with a 5.52 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
The Blue Jays are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.