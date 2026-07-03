David Fry And Guardians Take On White Sox On July 3

Fry is hitting for a .220 BA, .333 OBP and .407 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and a 14.5% walk rate. His OPS is .740 and he has scored 16 runs. In 138 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 13 runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the White Sox.

The White Sox will send Anthony Kay (6-3) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 6-3 with a 4.50 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.