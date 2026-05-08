David Fry And Guardians Square Off Against Twins On May 8
David Fry and his Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field, on Friday, May 8 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Fry has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Fry is hitting for a .239 BA, .375 OBP and .457 SLG with a 30.4% strikeout rate and a 17.9% walk rate. His OPS is .832 and he has scored nine runs. In 56 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in six runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Royals.
Connor Prielipp makes the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.