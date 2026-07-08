David Fry And Guardians Face Twins On July 8

Fry is hitting for a .210 BA, .324 OBP and .387 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and a 14.5% walk rate. His OPS is .711 and he has scored 16 runs. In 145 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Twins.

Connor Prielipp (2-5) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 4.96 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.

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