David Fry And Guardians Face Royals On May 6
David Fry and his Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Wednesday, May 6 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Fry has +730 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Fry is hitting for a .262 BA, .404 OBP and .500 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and a 19.2% walk rate. His OPS is .904 and he has scored nine runs. In 52 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in five runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Royals.
The Royals will send Cole Ragans (1-4) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.29 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.