David Fry And Guardians Face Royals On May 6

Fry is hitting for a .262 BA, .404 OBP and .500 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and a 19.2% walk rate. His OPS is .904 and he has scored nine runs. In 52 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in five runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Royals.

The Royals will send Cole Ragans (1-4) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.29 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched.

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