David Fry And Guardians Play Rays On July 24

Fry is hitting for a .191 BA, .304 OBP and .353 SLG with a 30.4% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is .657 and he has scored 16 runs. In 158 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Twins.

Shane McClanahan (8-6) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.16 ERA in 91 2/3 innings pitched, with 85 strikeouts.

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