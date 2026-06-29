David Fry And Guardians Face Rangers On June 29

Fry is hitting for a .207 BA, .328 OBP and .351 SLG with a 29.8% strikeout rate and a 15.3% walk rate. His OPS is .680 and he has scored 14 runs. In 131 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in nine runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Mariners.

The Rangers will send Tyler Alexander (1-1) out to make his third start of the season.

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