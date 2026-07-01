David Fry And Guardians Square Off Against Rangers On July 1

Fry is hitting for a .211 BA, .328 OBP and .351 SLG with a 29.9% strikeout rate and a 14.9% walk rate. His OPS is .679 and he has scored 14 runs. In 134 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in nine runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Rangers.

MacKenzie Gore makes the start for the Rangers, his 18th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.05 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.

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