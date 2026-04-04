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David Fry
Cleveland Guardians

David Fry

Cleveland Guardians • #6 LF

David Fry And Guardians Face Cubs On April 4

David Fry and the Cleveland Guardians will take on the Chicago Cubs at Progressive Field, on Saturday, April 4 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Fry has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Fry had a .171 BA, .229 OBP and .363 SLG with a 36.9% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .592 and he scored 16 runs. In 157 plate appearances, he hit eight home runs and drove in 23 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Dodgers.

Shota Imanaga (0-1) starts for the Cubs, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
David Fry

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