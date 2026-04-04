David Fry And Guardians Face Cubs On April 4

Fry had a .171 BA, .229 OBP and .363 SLG with a 36.9% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .592 and he scored 16 runs. In 157 plate appearances, he hit eight home runs and drove in 23 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Dodgers.

Shota Imanaga (0-1) starts for the Cubs, his second of the season.

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