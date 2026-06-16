David Fry And Guardians Square Off Against Brewers On June 16

Fry is hitting for a .237 BA, .349 OBP and .376 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is .725 and he has scored 13 runs. In 109 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in eight runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

The Brewers will send Robert Gasser (0-3) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.38 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 18 1/3 innings pitched.

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