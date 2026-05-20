Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Play Yankees On May 20

Varsho is hitting for a .278 BA, .346 OBP and .438 SLG with a 17.9% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .785 and he has scored 22 runs. In 179 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 15 runs. Varsho has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his most recent game, he had four hits (going 4 for 5) against the Yankees.

Cam Schlittler (6-1) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 1.35 ERA in 60 2/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.