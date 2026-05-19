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Daulton Varsho
Toronto Blue Jays

Daulton Varsho

Toronto Blue Jays • #5 LF

Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Play Yankees On May 19

Daulton Varsho and his Toronto Blue Jays will take on the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Tuesday, May 19 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Varsho has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Varsho is hitting for a .261 BA, .333 OBP and .427 SLG with an 18.4% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .760 and he has scored 21 runs. In 174 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 15 runs. Varsho has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Will Warren gets the start for the Yankees, his 10th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 3.42 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Daulton Varsho

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