Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Play White Sox On April 5

Varsho is hitting for a .160 BA, .250 OBP and .200 SLG with a 14.3% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .450 and he has scored two runs. In 28 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the White Sox.

Davis Martin (1-0) pitches for the White Sox to make his second start of the season.

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