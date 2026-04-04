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Daulton Varsho
Toronto Blue Jays

Daulton Varsho

Toronto Blue Jays • #5 LF

Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Square Off Against White Sox On April 4

Daulton Varsho and the Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Saturday, April 4 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Varsho has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Varsho is hitting for a .182 BA, .250 OBP and .227 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .477 and he has scored two runs. In 24 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the White Sox.

The White Sox will look to Grant Taylor (0-0) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Daulton Varsho

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