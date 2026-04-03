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Daulton Varsho
Toronto Blue Jays

Daulton Varsho

Toronto Blue Jays • #5 LF

Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Play White Sox On April 3

Daulton Varsho and the Toronto Blue Jays will face the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Friday, April 3 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Varsho has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Friday morning.

What It Means

Varsho had a .238 BA, .284 OBP and .548 SLG with a 28.4% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was .833 and he scored 42 runs. In 271 plate appearances, he hit 20 home runs and drove in 55 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Grant Taylor will start for the White Sox, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Daulton Varsho

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