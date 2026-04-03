Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Play White Sox On April 3

Varsho had a .238 BA, .284 OBP and .548 SLG with a 28.4% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was .833 and he scored 42 runs. In 271 plate appearances, he hit 20 home runs and drove in 55 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Grant Taylor will start for the White Sox, his first this season.

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