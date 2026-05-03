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Daulton Varsho
Toronto Blue Jays

Daulton Varsho

Toronto Blue Jays • #5 LF

Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Face Twins On May 3

Daulton Varsho and his Toronto Blue Jays will face the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Sunday, May 3 at 12:45 p.m. ET. Varsho has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Varsho is hitting for a .231 BA, .303 OBP and .398 SLG with a 16.8% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .701 and he has scored 14 runs. In 119 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in eight runs. Varsho has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 5 with a double against the Twins.

Joe Ryan (2-3 with a 3.76 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Daulton Varsho

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