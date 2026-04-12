Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Face Twins On April 12

Varsho is hitting for a .213 BA, .302 OBP and .404 SLG with a 13.2% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .706 and he has scored six runs. In 53 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. Varsho has recorded one steal on one attempt. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Twins.

Taj Bradley gets the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.08 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.