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Daulton Varsho
Toronto Blue Jays

Daulton Varsho

Toronto Blue Jays • #5 LF

Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Play Twins On April 11

Daulton Varsho and the Toronto Blue Jays will face the Minnesota Twins at Rogers Centre, on Saturday, April 11 at 3:07 p.m. ET. Varsho has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Varsho is hitting for a .209 BA, .306 OBP and .349 SLG with a 14.3% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .655 and he has scored five runs. In 49 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. Varsho has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his previous appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2 for 5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Twins.

Joe Ryan (1-1 with a 4.40 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Daulton Varsho

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