Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Take On Tigers On May 17

Varsho is hitting for a .253 BA, .325 OBP and .407 SLG with an 18.7% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .732 and he has scored 19 runs. In 166 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 14 runs. Varsho has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI) against the Tigers.

Jack Flaherty gets the start for the Tigers, his 10th of the season. He is 0-4 with a 5.73 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.

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