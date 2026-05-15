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Daulton Varsho
Toronto Blue Jays

Daulton Varsho

Toronto Blue Jays • #5 LF

Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Take On Tigers On May 15

Daulton Varsho and the Toronto Blue Jays will face the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Friday, May 15 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Varsho has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Varsho is hitting for a .250 BA, .321 OBP and .403 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .724 and he has scored 19 runs. In 159 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 13 runs. Varsho has recorded three steals on three attempts. He racked up four RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his most recent game against the Rays.

The Tigers will look to Brenan Hanifee (0-0) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Daulton Varsho

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