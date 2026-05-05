Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Face Rays On May 5

Varsho is hitting for a .235 BA, .307 OBP and .400 SLG with an 18.1% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .707 and he has scored 14 runs. In 127 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in nine runs. Varsho has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Drew Rasmussen makes the start for the Rays, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.64 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

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