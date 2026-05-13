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Daulton Varsho
Toronto Blue Jays

Daulton Varsho

Toronto Blue Jays • #5 LF

Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Square Off Against Rays On May 13

Daulton Varsho and his Toronto Blue Jays will face the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre, on Wednesday, May 13 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Varsho has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Varsho is hitting for a .250 BA, .318 OBP and .386 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .704 and he has scored 18 runs. In 154 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in nine runs. Varsho has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Griffin Jax gets the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.00 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 18 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Daulton Varsho

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