Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Square Off Against Rays On May 13

Varsho is hitting for a .250 BA, .318 OBP and .386 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .704 and he has scored 18 runs. In 154 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in nine runs. Varsho has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Griffin Jax gets the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.00 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 18 2/3 innings pitched.

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