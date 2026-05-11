Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Take On Rays On May 11

Varsho is hitting for a .258 BA, .329 OBP and .402 SLG with a 17.8% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .730 and he has scored 18 runs. In 146 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in nine runs. Varsho has recorded two steals on two attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent appearance against the Angels.

Drew Rasmussen (2-1) takes the mound for the Rays in his eighth start of the season. He has a 2.95 ERA in 36 2/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.

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