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Daulton Varsho
Toronto Blue Jays

Daulton Varsho

Toronto Blue Jays • #5 LF

Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Face Rays On July 22

Daulton Varsho and his Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre, on Wednesday, July 22 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Varsho has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Varsho is hitting for a .239 BA, .304 OBP and .380 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .684 and he has scored 35 runs. In 326 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 25 runs. Varsho has recorded eight steals on eight attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Griffin Jax (5-7) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 16th start of the season. He has a 4.08 ERA in 75 2/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Daulton Varsho

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