Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Face Rays On July 22

Varsho is hitting for a .239 BA, .304 OBP and .380 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .684 and he has scored 35 runs. In 326 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 25 runs. Varsho has recorded eight steals on eight attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Griffin Jax (5-7) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 16th start of the season. He has a 4.08 ERA in 75 2/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.

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