Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Take On Rays On July 21

Varsho is hitting for a .239 BA, .304 OBP and .382 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .687 and he has scored 35 runs. In 322 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 24 runs. Varsho has recorded eight steals on eight attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Drew Rasmussen makes the start for the Rays, his 19th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.26 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 99 1/3 innings pitched.

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