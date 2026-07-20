Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Face Rays On July 20

Varsho is hitting for a .239 BA, .305 OBP and .384 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .689 and he has scored 35 runs. In 318 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 24 runs. Varsho has recorded eight steals on eight attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 3 against the White Sox.

Nick Martinez (8-2 with a 2.65 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 19th of the season.

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