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Daulton Varsho
Toronto Blue Jays

Daulton Varsho

Toronto Blue Jays • #5 LF

Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Square Off Against Rangers On June 27

Daulton Varsho and the Toronto Blue Jays will face the Texas Rangers at Rogers Centre, on Saturday, June 27 at 3:07 p.m. ET. Varsho has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Varsho is hitting for a .263 BA, .336 OBP and .435 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .771 and he has scored 30 runs. In 259 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 22 runs. Varsho has recorded six steals on six attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Rangers.

The Rangers will send Cal Quantrill (3-0) out to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Daulton Varsho

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