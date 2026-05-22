Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Play Pirates On May 22

Varsho is hitting for a .276 BA, .342 OBP and .441 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .783 and he has scored 22 runs. In 187 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 16 runs. Varsho has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI against the Yankees.

Bubba Chandler (1-5) takes the mound for the Pirates in his 10th start of the season. He has a 5.14 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.

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