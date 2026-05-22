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Daulton Varsho
Toronto Blue Jays

Daulton Varsho

Toronto Blue Jays • #5 LF

Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Play Pirates On May 22

Daulton Varsho and his Toronto Blue Jays will face the Pittsburgh Pirates at Rogers Centre, on Friday, May 22 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Varsho has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Varsho is hitting for a .276 BA, .342 OBP and .441 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .783 and he has scored 22 runs. In 187 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 16 runs. Varsho has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI against the Yankees.

Bubba Chandler (1-5) takes the mound for the Pirates in his 10th start of the season. He has a 5.14 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Daulton Varsho

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