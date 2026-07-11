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Daulton Varsho
Toronto Blue Jays

Daulton Varsho

Toronto Blue Jays • #5 LF

Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Take On Padres On July 11

Daulton Varsho and the Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Saturday, July 11 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Varsho has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Varsho is hitting for a .243 BA, .310 OBP and .393 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .703 and he has scored 33 runs. In 300 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 24 runs. Varsho has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Padres.

Walker Buehler makes the start for the Padres, his 19th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 5.07 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Daulton Varsho

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