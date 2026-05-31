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Daulton Varsho
Toronto Blue Jays

Daulton Varsho

Toronto Blue Jays • #5 LF

Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Play Orioles On May 31

Daulton Varsho and the Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Sunday, May 31 at 12:15 p.m. ET. Varsho has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Varsho is hitting for a .264 BA, .336 OBP and .423 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .759 and he has scored 26 runs. In 223 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 16 runs. Varsho has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Orioles.

Kyle Bradish (2-6 with a 3.86 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 12th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Daulton Varsho

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