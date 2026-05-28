Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Face Orioles On May 28

Varsho is hitting for a .265 BA, .338 OBP and .413 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .751 and he has scored 25 runs. In 210 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 16 runs. Varsho has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

The Orioles are sending Chris Bassitt (4-3) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 5.51 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 47 1/3 innings pitched.

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