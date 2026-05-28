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Daulton Varsho
Toronto Blue Jays

Daulton Varsho

Toronto Blue Jays • #5 LF

Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Face Orioles On May 28

Daulton Varsho and the Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Thursday, May 28 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Varsho has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Varsho is hitting for a .265 BA, .338 OBP and .413 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .751 and he has scored 25 runs. In 210 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 16 runs. Varsho has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

The Orioles are sending Chris Bassitt (4-3) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 5.51 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 47 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Daulton Varsho

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