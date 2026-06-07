Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Square Off Against Orioles On June 7

Varsho is hitting for a .256 BA, .331 OBP and .408 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .738 and he has scored 26 runs. In 236 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 17 runs. Varsho has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Orioles.

Shane Baz (3-5 with a 4.29 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 13th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.