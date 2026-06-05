FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore Belmont Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Daulton Varsho
Toronto Blue Jays

Daulton Varsho

Toronto Blue Jays • #5 LF

Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Take On Orioles On June 5

Daulton Varsho and the Toronto Blue Jays will face the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre, on Friday, June 5 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Varsho has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Varsho is hitting for a .257 BA, .332 OBP and .410 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .741 and he has scored 26 runs. In 235 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 17 runs. Varsho has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Braves.

The Orioles will send Brandon Young (3-1) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.35 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Daulton Varsho

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Toronto Blue JaysRecent Toronto Blue Jays Player News

View All Toronto Blue Jays Player News