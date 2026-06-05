Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Take On Orioles On June 5

Varsho is hitting for a .257 BA, .332 OBP and .410 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .741 and he has scored 26 runs. In 235 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 17 runs. Varsho has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Braves.

The Orioles will send Brandon Young (3-1) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.35 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.