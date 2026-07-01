Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Square Off Against Mets On July 1

Varsho is hitting for a .258 BA, .328 OBP and .426 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .755 and he has scored 30 runs. In 271 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 22 runs. Varsho has recorded six steals on six attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Mets.

Freddy Peralta (5-6) takes the mound for the Mets in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 4.53 ERA in 91 1/3 innings pitched, with 88 strikeouts.

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