Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Face Mariners On July 5

Varsho is hitting for a .252 BA, .320 OBP and .413 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .734 and he has scored 31 runs. In 281 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 23 runs. Varsho has recorded six steals on six attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Mariners.

Emerson Hancock gets the start for the Mariners, his 17th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.47 ERA and 87 strikeouts through 90 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.