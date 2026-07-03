Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Take On Mariners On July 3

Varsho is hitting for a .258 BA, .327 OBP and .423 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .751 and he has scored 31 runs. In 275 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 23 runs. Varsho has recorded six steals on six attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Luis Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his 14th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.93 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.